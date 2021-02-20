Trending

N.J. federal judge who was targeted in home shooting says SCOTUS Justice Sonia Sotomayor was also targeted

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor participates in an annual Women's History Month reception hosted by Pelosi in the U.S. capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. This year's event honored the women Justices of the U.S. Supreme Court: Associate Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan. (Photo by Allison Shelley/Getty Images)

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. (Photo by Allison Shelley/Getty Images)

UPDATED 1:45 PM PT – Saturday, February 20, 2021

A New Jersey federal judge who was targeted in a fatal shooting said the suspected shooter also had his eye on a Supreme Court justice. During an interview Friday, U.S. District Judge Esther Salas claimed investigators found a folder with information regarding Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

Last July, a gunman dressed as a delivery person opened fire on Salas’s home. He wounded her husband and killed her 20-year-old son before shooting himself. The gunman reportedly tried a case in Salas’s court and allegedly held prejudicial views against Latina judges.

“We need to understand that judges are at risk,” Salas said to interviewer Bill Whitaker. “We need to realize that we put ourselves in great danger, every day for doing our jobs.”

Since the shooting, Salas has pushed for legislation to scrub judges’ personal information from the internet. This came as reports showed a 400 percent surge in death threats against federal judges.

