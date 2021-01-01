Trending

N.J. declares state of emergency as severe winter storm brings snow and high winds

WEST ORANGE, NJ – DECEMBER 18: Trees are shown covered in show as a winter storm brought havoc to New Jersey on December 18, 2019 in West Orange, New Jersey. (Photo by Rick Loomis/Getty Images)

UPDATED 7:40 PM PT – Sunday, January 31, 2021

New Jersey declared a state of emergency in anticipation for the winter storm set to dump over a foot of snow. Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.) announced the order on Sunday in response to the severe weather warning from the National Weather Service.

Garden State residents are preparing for the slow moving coastal storm, which is also set to bring strong winds and possible shore flooding.

“We’re getting some last minute stuff for the obviously impending snow storm,” New Jersey resident Jeff Russo said. “Got two kids to pick up from the in-laws, get them home and prepare for the snow.”

The storm has led county officials to temporarily suspend COVID-19 vaccination sites and New Jersey transit services.

