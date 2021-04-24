N.H. resident faces possible charges after detonating 80lbs of explosives for gender reveal party

OAN Newsroom

Authorities are investigating a gender reveal explosion in New Hampshire. The blast happened Tuesday night in the city of Kingston. Police said the host of the gender reveal celebration detonated 80 pounds of an over-the-counter explosive called “Tannerite” in an industrial area.

According to residents, the explosion sounded like a bomb and could be felt in neighboring states.

Someone in New Hampshire detonated 80 POUNDS of explosives as part of a gender-reveal party. It has left cracks in the foundations of nearby homes. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/MF6gU5bG9i — Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) April 23, 2021

“I’m not upset because I have chalked confetti blowing my way,” Kingston resident Sara Taglieri said. “I mean, it was an explosion that rocked my house, my neighborhood, my community, my town! It’s just absolutely over the top, ridiculous!”

An investigation was still ongoing, but the man who detonated the explosion could face possible charges.