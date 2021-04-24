Trending

N.H. resident faces possible charges after detonating 80lbs of explosives for gender reveal party

UPDATED 7:35 AM PT – Saturday, April 24, 2021

Authorities are investigating a gender reveal explosion in New Hampshire. The blast happened Tuesday night in the city of Kingston. Police said the host of the gender reveal celebration detonated 80 pounds of an over-the-counter explosive called “Tannerite” in an industrial area.

According to residents, the explosion sounded like a bomb and could be felt in neighboring states.

“I’m not upset because I have chalked confetti blowing my way,” Kingston resident Sara Taglieri said. “I mean, it was an explosion that rocked my house, my neighborhood, my community, my town! It’s just absolutely over the top, ridiculous!”

An investigation was still ongoing, but the man who detonated the explosion could face possible charges.

