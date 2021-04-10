N.H. Gov. Sununu says he’ll sign voting machine audit bill

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:12 PM PT – Saturday, April 10, 2021

New Hampshire’s governor signaled his support for an audit of voting machines in the state.

In a news conference this week, Gov. Chris Sununu (R-N.H.) said he thinks the bill ordering the audit was “designed very well,” and he fully intends on signing it.

The bill, passed by both the state House and Senate, directs an audit of “ballot counting machines and their memory cards,” and the hand tabulations of ballots in the city of Windham.

This came after a hand recount in Windham found Dominion AccuVote machines switched a significant number of votes from all Republican candidates to Democrats.

It’s unclear at this point when the bill will actually be signed.