N.H. Gov. Sununu says he’ll sign voting machine audit bill

MANCHESTER, NH – SEPTEMBER 13: New Hampshire Gov. Christopher Sununu delivered remarks on September 2, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images for DraftKings)

UPDATED 1:12 PM PT – Saturday, April 10, 2021

New Hampshire’s governor signaled his support for an audit of voting machines in the state.

In a news conference this week, Gov. Chris Sununu (R-N.H.) said he thinks the bill ordering the audit was “designed very well,” and he fully intends on signing it.

The bill, passed by both the state House and Senate, directs an audit of “ballot counting machines and their memory cards,” and the hand tabulations of ballots in the city of Windham.

BEDFORD, NH – FEBRUARY 11: A voter walked to the voting booth at Bedford High School during the New Hampshire primary on February 11, 2020 in Bedford, New Hampshire. (Photo by Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

 

This came after a hand recount in Windham found Dominion AccuVote machines switched a significant number of votes from all Republican candidates to Democrats.

It’s unclear at this point when the bill will actually be signed.

