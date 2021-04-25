Trending

N.C. sheriff says he’ll ask court to release body cam footage of Andrew Brown Jr. shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, NC - APRIL 23: A demonstrator holds a sign addressing Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten after an emergency city council meeting April 23, 2021 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Protestors were calling for the release of police body camera footage from the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. on April 21. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

UPDATED 10:35 AM PT – Sunday, April 25, 2021

A North Carolina sheriff said he is planning to ask a court to release the bodycam footage of the fatal shooting of a black man. In a video statement Saturday, Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten said he wanted the video released, only if it did not undermine the investigation.

This came after police fatally shot Andrew Brown Jr. Wednesday while attempting to serve a warrant for his arrest on felony drug charges. Wooten said he could file a motion as early as Monday to get the video released once he has received confirmation from investigators.

ELIZABETH CITY, NC - APRIL 23: Robin Woodard holds a sign while blocking an intersection during a protest march April 23, 2021 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Protestors were calling for the release of body camera footage from the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. on April 21. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

“Because we want transparency, we want the body camera footage made public,” Sheriff Wooten stated. “Some people have falsely claimed that my office has the power to do so. That is not true. Only a judge can release the video. That’s why I’ve asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to confirm for me that the releasing of the video will not undermine their investigation.”

Law enforcement met with Brown’s family and local pastors Friday.

