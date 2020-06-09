Trending

N.C. Sen. Tillis unveils $500K TV ad

File – Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) is pictured. (Alex Brandon/AP Photo)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:34 AM PT — Tuesday, June 9, 2020

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis released a new television ad highlighting his working-class background ahead of his November reelection bid. The Republican lawmaker unveiled the $500,000 ad on Monday.

Tillis is facing a major challenge from Democrat Cal Cunningham who’s part of the Democrat effort to flip the Senate blue. With his most recent ad spot, Tillis’ campaign has spent more than $1.2 million on general election advertising.

The Republican senator prides himself on growing up in a family living paycheck-to-paycheck, while building himself from the ground up. Tillis’ campaign has vowed to advocate for those with similar backgrounds to him and have said he will fight for their jobs.

 

With Tillis and Cunningham neck-and-neck in the polls, the race in North Carolina is expected to be one of the most expensive of the election cycle.

