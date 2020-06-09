N.C. Sen. Tillis unveils $500K TV ad

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:34 AM PT — Tuesday, June 9, 2020

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis released a new television ad highlighting his working-class background ahead of his November reelection bid. The Republican lawmaker unveiled the $500,000 ad on Monday.

Tillis is facing a major challenge from Democrat Cal Cunningham who’s part of the Democrat effort to flip the Senate blue. With his most recent ad spot, Tillis’ campaign has spent more than $1.2 million on general election advertising.

The Republican senator prides himself on growing up in a family living paycheck-to-paycheck, while building himself from the ground up. Tillis’ campaign has vowed to advocate for those with similar backgrounds to him and have said he will fight for their jobs.

I went from short-order cook, to warehouse clerk, to partner at IBM. And now, all North Carolinians deserve to have the opportunity to achieve the American Dream, just like I did. That’s why my job is fighting for your job. pic.twitter.com/Stqh0g70Wt — Thom Tillis (@ThomTillis) June 9, 2020

With Tillis and Cunningham neck-and-neck in the polls, the race in North Carolina is expected to be one of the most expensive of the election cycle.