N.C. pastor slams Christianity Today as far-left leaning magazine

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:12 AM PT — Sunday, December 22, 2019

A North Carolina pastor is speaking out against the recent editorial in Christianity Today that called for President trump’s removal from office. During an interview Saturday, Pastor Tim Jones, a strong proponent of the president, slammed the publication as being a well-known liberal and far-left leaning magazine in church circles. Jones added that the magazine has no pulse on the feelings of evangelical voters like himself.

“It was kind of a cheap shot, but in no way do I feel it’s going to effect the conservative vote,” he stated. “As a matter of fact, I think you’re going to see more Christians vote in the next election than previous.”

His recent remarks come after the son of late-evangelical legend Billy Graham also criticized the outlet. Franklin Graham claimed his father would not have agreed with the piece and would have been disappointed. He also pointed out that his father voted for President Trump in 2016.

“Franklin revealed that his father did vote for Donald Trump, that he supports him and solely believes that God has him in the White House at this specific time in history for this specific reason,” said the pastor.

Jones has been an outspoken supporter of the president, especially during the ongoing impeachment process. He said he believes the effort to remove President Trump from office is part of a larger attack on Christianity in the U.S.

Most recently, the Resurrection Baptist Church where Jones serves at made headlines when it displayed messages of support for the president on a sign out front.

Have you seen this sign? It reads:

"Trying 2 impeach Jesus too! Won't happen either!"

Sign is drawing some controversy at Resurrection Baptist Church in Kannapolis. Pastor Tim Jones says he put it up to support @realDonaldTrump through impeachment hearings.@WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/8qIzR3Ylu9 — Anne Marie Hagerty WBTV (@AnneMarieWBTV) November 21, 2019

Despite the immense attention the article received, Jones claimed it hardly speaks for evangelical Christians — a group he says still overwhelmingly supports the president.