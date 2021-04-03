N.C. house party shooting leaves 3 dead, 4 injured

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:50 PM PT – Saturday, April 3, 2021

A shooting at a North Carolina house party left three people dead and another four injured. According to officials, law enforcement responded to reports of shots fired near a house in Wilmington early Saturday morning.

Just after midnight, officers were dispatched to 718 Kidder St. in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, they discovered a gunfight had erupted inside the home during a house party and seven people were struck by gunfire (2/5) — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) April 3, 2021

When they arrived, officers found seven people who were suffering from gunshot wounds. Three were pronounced dead on the scene, while the remaining four were taken to nearby hospitals. Authorities said they had no suspects in custody, however, they believed the public was not in danger.

Our hearts go out to all affected by this senseless violence, and we ask that anyone with information surrounding this incident please come forward so that we may find justice (4/5) — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) April 3, 2021

Wilmington Police released the names of some of the victims of the tragedy, including two men: 22-year-old Zieyah Wade and 21-year-old Shamir Jones. Additionally, a sixteen-year-old teenage girl passed away, but her name was not released as she is a juvenile.

An investigation remains underway as detectives gather all leads.