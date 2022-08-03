N.C. deputy fatally shot in line of duty while serving papers

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:20 AM PT – Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Family and friends are mourning the death of a sheriff’s deputy, who was shot in the line of duty in North Carolina. Wayne County Sgt. Matthew Fishman died at a hospital Tuesday after he and two other deputies were shot on Monday.

RIP Wayne County, NC Sheriff's Sgt. Matthew Fishman, who was shot in the line of duty and mortally wounded. https://t.co/m8wRB0yJj9 pic.twitter.com/0X5nRoU9eZ — National Police Association (@NatPoliceAssoc) August 2, 2022

The deputies were shot while serving an Involuntary Commitment Order to a 23-year-old man at a home east of Raleigh. According to reports, the suspect opened fire on all three deputies and eventually died after shooting himself, following an hours-long stand-off.

Governor Roy Cooper (D) announced the deputy’s death during a council meeting. He ordered all US and state flags be flown at half-staff at state facilities in honor of Sgt. Fishman.

.@NC_Governor Cooper ordered all U.S. and NC flags at state facilities to half-staff beginning immediately until sunset Aug. 5, 2022, in honor of Wayne County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Matthew Fishman. Read more here: https://t.co/EpMujnxEwx pic.twitter.com/AoTJfC0nFR — NCDOA (@NCDOA) August 2, 2022

The fallen officers’ father, Dave Fishman, took to Facebook to express his great sorrow and thank the community for their condolences.

The other two deputies remain hospitalized and are expected to recover. Sgt. Fishman is survived by his wife and two children.

MORE NEWS: Army Veteran Colin Wayne Discusses Burn Pit Legislation