Mysterious virus spreads in China, over 40 people infected

In this Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, photo released by Hong Kong Government Information Service, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, second from right, accompanied by Secretary for Food and Health, Prof. Sophia Chan, right, reviews the health surveillance measures by officers of the Port Health Division at West Kowloon Station in Hong Kong. (Hong Kong Government Information Service via AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:07 PM PT — Saturday, January 11, 2020

Chinese health officials are still struggling to identify a fast-spreading virus, which has left one person dead and infected many others. This week, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said more than 40 people have been diagnosed since the start of the outbreak.

A 61-year-old man, who passed away this week, was said to be the first known death from the virus. Officials said the first victim was a regular at a live seafood market.

Although he had health issues prior to being infected, some are linking the pathogen to animal exposure.

“Tentative diagnoses showed 41 cases suffer from pneumonia caused by a preliminarily determined new type of coronavirus, including two people who have already left hospital. Seven are in severe condition, one died. Other patients are in stable condition.” – Hu Die, Chinese Central Television Anchor

The Wuhan health authority is conducting tests to identify the pathogen.

A health surveillance officer with temperature scanner waits for passengers at the Hong Kong International airport in Hong Kong, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

