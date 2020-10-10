Myanmar reports more than 2,000 daily coronavirus cases in new record



FILE PHOTO: A volunteer wearing a protective suit works at a quarantine center for people infected amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Yangon, Myanmar, October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Shwe Paw Mya Tin/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A volunteer wearing a protective suit works at a quarantine center for people infected amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Yangon, Myanmar, October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Shwe Paw Mya Tin/File Photo

YANGON (Reuters) – Myanmar’s health ministry reported 2,158 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday in a record daily rise, along with 32 new deaths.

The Southeast Asian nation has locked down its biggest city, Yangon, and air and overland travel in the country has been halted

A total of 26,064 cases and 598 deaths have been reported in Myanmar, the vast majority since a second wave began in mid-August.

The country is preparing to hold a general election on Nov. 8.

(Reporting by Shoon Naing; Editing by Ros Russell)