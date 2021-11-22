Myanmar junta chief to be absent from China-ASEAN leader summit -sources



FILE PHOTO: Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar's armed forces, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing attends the IX Moscow conference on international security in Moscow, Russia June 23, 2021. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar's armed forces, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing attends the IX Moscow conference on international security in Moscow, Russia June 23, 2021. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

(Reuters) – Myanmar’s junta leader Min Aung Hlaing is not attending a virtual China-ASEAN leaders’ summit on Monday, according to two sources with knowledge of the meeting.

The sources, from governments of the attending countries, said Myanmar was to be represented instead by its ambassador to China.

