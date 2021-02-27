Myanmar fires ambassador to UN over incendiary comments

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:00 PM PT – Saturday, February 27, 2021

Myanmar’s military ousted their ambassador to the United Nations after he gave a fiery speech against the regime. According to reports on Saturday, Kyaw Moe Tun was fired from his position for allegedly betraying the country and abusing his power as ambassador.

This came after he spoke in front of the UN General Assembly, asking members to take action on the military coup.

Whoa. It is impossible to overstate the risks that #Myanmar UN ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun just took in the @UN General Assembly when (voice cracking) he just now called on world to oppose the military coup. See photo below of him giving the three-fingered salute of the protestors. https://t.co/qnmr0RMY0S — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) February 26, 2021

“In addition to the existing support, we need further strongest possible action from the international community to immediately end the military coup, to stop oppressing the innocent people, to return the state power to the people and to restore the democracy,” Kyaw Moe Tun stated.

In the meantime, protesters are marching against the coup in cities across the country, where several residents have been reportedly injured.

Top U.S. foreign affairs officials said they support the calls from the protesters for Myanmar’s military and police to stand down.