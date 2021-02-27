Trending

Myanmar fires ambassador to UN over incendiary comments

In this image taken from video by UNTV, Myanmar Ambassador to the United Nations Kyaw Moe Tun flashes the three-fingered salute, a gesture of defiance done by anti-coup protesters in Myanmar, at the end of his speech before the U.N. General Assembly at the United Nations Friday, Feb. 27 , 2021. Myanmar’s U.N. ambassador strongly opposed the military coup in his country and appealed for the “strongest possible action from the international community” to immediately restore democracy in a dramatic speech to the U.N. General Assembly Friday that drew loud applause from many diplomats in the 193-nation global body. (UNTV via AP)

In this image taken from video by UNTV, Myanmar Ambassador to the United Nations Kyaw Moe Tun flashed the three-fingered salute, a gesture of defiance done by anti-coup protesters in Myanmar, at the end of his speech before the U.N. General Assembly at the United Nations Friday, Feb. 27 , 2021. (UNTV via AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:00 PM PT – Saturday, February 27, 2021

Myanmar’s military ousted their ambassador to the United Nations after he gave a fiery speech against the regime. According to reports on Saturday, Kyaw Moe Tun was fired from his position for allegedly betraying the country and abusing his power as ambassador.

This came after he spoke in front of the UN General Assembly, asking members to take action on the military coup.

“In addition to the existing support, we need further strongest possible action from the international community to immediately end the military coup, to stop oppressing the innocent people, to return the state power to the people and to restore the democracy,” Kyaw Moe Tun stated.

In the meantime, protesters are marching against the coup in cities across the country, where several residents have been reportedly injured.

Protesters block a road during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Police in Myanmar escalated their crackdown on demonstrators against this month's military takeover, deploying early and in force on Saturday as protesters sought to assemble in the country's two biggest cities and elsewhere. (AP Photo)

Protesters blocked a road during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo)

 

Top U.S. foreign affairs officials said they support the calls from the protesters for Myanmar’s military and police to stand down.

MORE NEWS: McCarthy: Today’s GOP Is Standing Up For The American Public

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE