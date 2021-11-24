Musk sells Tesla shares worth $1.05 billion, buys 2.15 million shares



November 24, 2021

(Reuters) – Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has sold another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $1.05 billion and exercised option to buy 2.15 million shares, U.S. securities filings showed on Tuesday.

