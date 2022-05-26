Musk reveals mixed stance on gun control, Second Amendment after Texas shooting

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 12:34 PM PT – Thursday, May 26, 2022

Telsa and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk recently expressed his thoughts on gun rights in America while suggesting he supports tightening background checks. Both on Twitter and in emails to CNBC Wednesday, Musk said, in his opinion, “assault rifles should at minimum require a special permit where the recipient is extremely well vetted.”

Assault rifles should at minimum require a special permit, where the recipient is extremely well vetted imo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 26, 2022

However, he did say that the Second Amendment is an important safeguard against potential tyranny of government. Musk went on to blame the media for giving murderers the attention he believes they crave by covering mass shootings.

His remarks comes as some Democrats are ramping up calls to seize guns from law abiding citizens while citing the tragic school shooting in Texas, which resulted in the lose life for 19 students and two adults. Meanwhile, several Republicans have, instead, pointed to soft on crime policies under the Biden administration.

The 45th president also commented on the issue while taking to Truth Social. Donald Trump stressed that, in his opinion, America does not need partisanship at this moment, but rather real solutions to the crime problem America is facing.

Nonetheless, Democrats like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) appear to be blaming Republicans for gun violence. On the other hand, the GOP has stood firm in believing law abiding citizens should continue to have their Second Amendments rights.