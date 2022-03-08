Tesla’s Musk wants judge to remove U.S. SEC muzzle



FILE PHOTO: SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he visits the construction site of Tesla's gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

March 8, 2022

By David Shepardson and Hyunjoo Jin

(Reuters) -Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk on Tuesday asked a judge to terminate or modify a 2018 agreement with the U.S. securities regulator requiring some of his tweets to be vetted by a lawyer.

Musk also asked the court to block a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) subpoena requesting records of pre-approval of a Twitter poll he conducted in November on potentially selling some of his stock.

“The SEC’s pursuit of Mr. Musk has crossed the line into harassment, which is quintessential bad faith,” Musk’s lawyers said in documents to the judge in Manhattan.

Musk’s lawyers said the 2018 consent decree allowed the SEC’s “roving and unbounded investigations” into the outspoken government critic while imposing restraints on exercising his constitutional rights on free expression.

In early November of last year, Musk tweeted that he would offload 10% of his stake in the electric-car maker if users of the social media network approved. The poll, which won approval of a majority of respondents, sent Tesla shares slumping, and since then Musk has sold $16.4 billion worth of stock.

Musk’s tweet renewed questions about whether he was in compliance with the 2018 deal that requires him to obtain approval from a lawyer before issuing written communications about information that is material to Tesla or its shareholders.

Tesla said on Tuesday that Musk’s tweet on stock sales “is behavior the SEC should encourage: a CEO’s transparency with the public and shareholders about a proposed stock sale.”

The SEC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

‘I NEVER LIED’

The SEC sued Musk in August 2018 after he posted on Twitter that he had “funding secured” to potentially take his electric car company private at $420 per share. In reality, a buyout was not close.

Tesla and Musk settled by agreeing to each pay $20 million in civil fines, and to let Tesla lawyers vet some of Musk’s communications in advance, including Twitter posts that could affect Tesla’s stock price. Musk also gave up Tesla’s chairmanship.

“I never lied to shareholders. I would never lie to shareholders. I entered into the consent decree for the survival of Tesla, for the sake of its shareholders,” Musk told U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in a court filing.

Musk added that he later learned from Tesla’s investor relations team that several of the company’s largest shareholders “could cede their ownership in Tesla – substantially impacting Tesla’s financing – if the case was not settled expediently,” which he said contributed to his decision to settle.

He said the decision was made in order to assure “immediate survival of Tesla.”

Musk said in the filing that he withdrew his consent to settle in September 2018 after he learned that the SEC decree could require his companies Tesla, SpaceX, the Boring Company and Neuralink “to either seek a publicly accessible waiver letter regarding the SEC’s allegations or risk their future ability to raise money” through some offerings.

That prompted the SEC to file a complaint.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Hyunjoo Jin in San FranciscoEditing by Will Dunham and Matthew Lewis)