Mulvaney says trajectory toward Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal ‘pretty good’



FILE PHOTO: White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney attends as U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a lunch for ambassdors to the U.N. Security Council at the White House in Washington, U.S. December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst FILE PHOTO: White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney attends as U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a lunch for ambassdors to the U.N. Security Council at the White House in Washington, U.S. December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

December 10, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said on Tuesday the prospects for the first part of a U.S. trade deal with China look good.

“I think the trajectory toward a phase 1 deal is pretty good,” Mulvaney said at a Wall Street Journal event. He repeated President Donald Trump’s assertion that he does not feel pressured to get a trade agreement signed with Beijing before the November 2020 election.

