Multiple lawyers reached out for presidential pardons

UPDATED 9:07 AM PT — Thursday, March 7, 2019

In the past few weeks, Michael Cohen has been the hot topic of discussion in the media, particularly with his previous notion of lying under oath. President Trump’s former lawyer is coming under fire yet again, this time about his claims surrounding a presidential pardon.

In a new report by the Wall Street Journal Wednesday, Cohen’s attorney — Lanny Davis — reportedly reached out to the president’s legal team last spring to discuss a potential pardon. This is something Cohen has adamantly denied.

“I have never asked for, nor would I accept, a pardon from Mr. Trump,” he stated.

The report goes on to allege Cohen made the call after the FBI raid on his law office and residence back in April.

Most recently, Cohen’s attorney said his client regrets his loyalty to President Trump, which is an ironic statement for someone reportedly seeking a pardon.

“Now that he saw Donald Trump as president, he underwent a genuine transformation because he feared for his country and his family when Donald Trump was president,” said Davis. “He ended up lying and he has regretted it and he’s going to jail for it, and he said to the court in his heartfelt way — I take ownership and I don’t blame anybody but myself.”

Cohen wrapped up another round of testimony before the House Intelligence Committee this week, saying he will continue to work and cooperate with Congress.

This all comes on the heels of a New York Times article Wednesday. It claimed multiple people involved in the special counsels investigation have also reached to Rudy Giuliani over the possibility of a presidential pardon.

According to the Constitution, a sitting U.S. president only has the power to grant a pardon to someone convicted of a federal crime not a state level offense.