‘Multiple fatalities’ reported after boat catches fire off California Coast

UPDATED 9:50 AM PST – Mon. September 2, 2019

Massive rescue efforts are underway after multiple fatalities were reported in connection with a large boat fire off the Southern California Coast.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard Los Angeles, a 75-foot dive boat caught fire near Santa Cruz Island early Saturday morning. While an exact number of fatalities have not been released, officials say 34 passengers remain unaccounted for.

Several Coast Guard vessels are at the scene, and said five crew members have been rescued, while they search for others who may have been able to escape the fire by jumping from the boat.

