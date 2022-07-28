Multiple deaths confirmed amid flooding in Eastern Kentucky

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:30 PM PT – Thursday, July 28, 2022

At least eight people are dead as catastrophic flash flooding hits Eastern Kentucky. During a press conference Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear said the death toll is expected to hit double digits in the coming days. Multiple counties are dealing with the aftermath from flooding overnight and more than 20,000 people across the state have lost power and will temporarily lose water.

The floodwaters are devastating in Eastern Kentucky, and it is going to get worse over the next few days. Praying for our loved ones in the path of the flood. We will do all we can to help.pic.twitter.com/v0uKtW3YTX — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) July 28, 2022

The Kentucky Army National Guard has multiple aircrafts conducting rescue missions in the affected areas and many people are waiting on top of their roofs for rescue. Authorities are delivering “truckloads of water” to affected regions, while also trying to restore power.

“We’re currently experiencing one of the worst, most devastating flooding events in Kentucky’s history,” Beshear stated. “The situation is dynamic and ongoing. In most places we are not seeing receding water. In fact, in most places is has not crested yet. What we’re going to see coming out of this is massive property damage.”

This is Buckhorn School. I have spoken here before and they were some of the most kind people I have ever met. Absolutely heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/pRuqRwWuZ9 — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) July 28, 2022

The governor said its not going to take months, but years for families to rebuild and recover. However, he said help is on the way.

“We are going to do everything we can to help as many people as possible, he voiced. “This is what we do as Kentuckians. We help each other out.”

Beshear said additional loss of life is also expected and hundreds will lose their homes.