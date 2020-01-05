Multi-vehicle crash on Pa. Turnpike leaves multiple dead, dozens injured

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:57 AM PT — Sunday, January 5, 2020

A multi-vehicle crash in Pennsylvania left at least five people dead and around 60 others injured on Sunday. At least three semi-trucks reportedly collided with a tour bus and one passenger vehicle on Interstate 76, which is about 20 miles north of the Maryland border.

BREAKING: Multiple people are dead and at least 50 others are injured, in a multi-vehicle crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mt. Pleasant Township. pic.twitter.com/DXVrHIU0j2 — Elma Aksalic (@ElmaAksalic) January 5, 2020

About 90 miles of the Pennsylvania Turnpike remained closed as emergency crews worked to clear the area.

During a press conference, officials said it is still unclear what caused the crash and don’t believe weather was a factor.

“The road conditions seem to be fine in that area, we treat all night long with our maintenance crews,” stated spokeswoman Renee Colborn. “They are here 24/7 to treat the roadway, so we did not have any indication that the roadways were anything but treated.”

Watch @ABC7NY's broadcast: Pennsylvania Turnpike crash: Officials give update on deadly collisionn deadly collision https://t.co/nEJdo55Laq — @Kenzies Gram (@kenziesgram) January 5, 2020

Authorities stated the investigation could go on for some time.

Officials from Forbes Hospital held a press conference to give an update on the condition of the victims.