Multi-vehicle crash on Pa. Turnpike leaves multiple dead, dozens injured

Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mount Pleasant Township early Sunday morning, Jan. 5, 2020. Multiple people were killed early Sunday in a crash involving a passenger bus, two tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles in Pennsylvania, officials said. (WPXI TV via AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 11:57 AM PT — Sunday, January 5, 2020

A multi-vehicle crash in Pennsylvania left at least five people dead and around 60 others injured on Sunday. At least three semi-trucks reportedly collided with a tour bus and one passenger vehicle on Interstate 76, which is about 20 miles north of the Maryland border.

About 90 miles of the Pennsylvania Turnpike remained closed as emergency crews worked to clear the area.

During a press conference, officials said it is still unclear what caused the crash and don’t believe weather was a factor.

“The road conditions seem to be fine in that area, we treat all night long with our maintenance crews,” stated spokeswoman Renee Colborn. “They are here 24/7 to treat the roadway, so we did not have any indication that the roadways were anything but treated.”

Authorities stated the investigation could go on for some time.

Officials from Forbes Hospital held a press conference to give an update on the condition of the victims.

