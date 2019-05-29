Mueller speaks on Russia probe

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:32 AM PT — Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Special counsel Robert Mueller said there is insufficient evidence to charge for a broader conspiracy in the Russia investigation. He made those remarks at the Justice Department Wednesday, saying there were multiple systematic efforts by Russia to influence and interfere with the 2016 election.

Mueller also added, he does not believe it would be appropriate for him to speak further on the investigation and that the report speaks for itself. He also reiterated the guidance for making the decision not to accuse the president of obstruction.

“Under longstanding department policy a present president cannot be charged with a federal crime while he is in office — that is unconstitutional,” he stated. “It would be unfair to potentially accuse somebody of a crime when there can be no court resolution of the actual charge.”

Mueller then said the special counsel’s office is closing the investigation, and that he is resigning from the Department of Justice.

Following the statement, President Trump took to Twitter to say reiterate that there was insufficient evidence and the case is closed.