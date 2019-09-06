MTN Nigeria shares hit three-month high after partial reopening



FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past an advertising posters for MTN telecommunication company along a street in Lagos, Nigeria August 28, 2019. Picture taken August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

September 6, 2019

ABUJA (Reuters) – Shares of MTN Nigeria <MTNN.LG> hit a three-month high on Friday after the telecoms firm’s offices partially reopened following a shutdown due to anti-South African attacks in the West African country.

The local unit of South Africa’s MTN Group <MTNJ.J> closed all stores and service centers in Nigeria after its facilities in three cities were attacked following days of riots in South Africa chiefly targeting foreign-owned, including Nigerian, businesses.

