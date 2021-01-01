MSM coverage of Kamala Harris exposes anti-conservative bias

OAN Newsroom

The mainstream media is facing backlash for pandering to Kamala Harris despite presenting Vice President Mike Pence to the public in a very different way.

In a report on Sunday, journalist Nicholas Fondacero criticized major media outlets for what he described as “cozying up” to Harris and selling her image to the public, all while blindly attacking Vice President Pence in previous interviews.

However, the media’s pandering to Democrats is not new. In a 2019 interview at George Washington University with then-Senator Harris, MSNBC contributor Jonathon Capehart gushed over her new book deal.

Just days before inauguration, MSNBC’s Jane Pauley interviewed Harris and both agreed the demonstration at the Capitol proved the American people were the country’s own worst enemy. Harris went on to compare the protest to such infamous events as the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

Rather than asking Harris tough questions as she did with Vice President Pence, Pauley appeared to give the Democrat special treatment.

Just five days before the 2017 inauguration, CBS’s John Dickerson kicked off their interview with then-Vice President-elect Pence with news about the so-called Russian collusion.

“Let’s start with some news. The Republican chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee has decided to investigate Russian meddling in the election,” Dickerson stated. “That includes any possible contact between the Russians trying to meddle and the Trump campaign. What’s your reaction to that?”

Even after a full investigation did not find evidence to back up allegations of so-called Russian collusion, media outlets such as CBS continued to depict the Trump administration in a negative light in what appeared to be an attempt to persuade the public from re-electing President Trump.

According to mainstream media, if a Democrat accuses your campaign of so-called foreign interference, that means you’re illegitimate. However, if you’re a Republican calling attention to stacks of voter fraud evidence against a far-left political opponent, then you’re an enemy of democracy.

