M&S to consider bid to rescue Savile Row tailor Gieves & Hawkes -The Times



FILE PHOTO: People walk outside a Marks and Spencer (M&S) store amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cheshire, Britain August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo FILE PHOTO: People walk outside a Marks and Spencer (M&S) store amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cheshire, Britain August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo

October 29, 2021

(Reuters) – Marks and Spencer Group Plc is considering a bid to rescue Savile Row tailor Gieves & Hawkes, The Times reported on Friday.

M&S is exploring how it could incorporate the Gieves brands into its business, as Gieves & Hawkes, along with its sister brands Kent & Curwen and Cerutti, faces a winding-up order, the report added.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)