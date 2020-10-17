Movie theaters outside of NYC to reopen at 25% capacity, governor says



FILE PHOTO: Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo speaks at the unveiling for the Mother Cabrini statue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri FILE PHOTO: Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo speaks at the unveiling for the Mother Cabrini statue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) – Movie theaters outside of New York City will be allowed to reopen on Oct. 23 after a months-long hiatus, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday.

Theaters will be required to cap capacity at 25% with a maximum of 50 people per screen, and only in counties that have a positivity rate below 2% on the 14-day-average and no cluster areas, Cuomo said.

Movie-goers will be required to wear masks except when seated and eating or drinking. Theaters will be required to meet enhanced standards for air filtration and ventilation.

(Reporting by Maria Caspani; Editing by Daniel Wallis)