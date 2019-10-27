World champion Marquez wins in Australia



FILE PHOTO: Motorcycling - MotoGP - Thailand Grand Prix - Chang International Circuit, Buriram, Thailand - October 5, 2019 Monster Energy Yamaha's Maverick Vinales in action during qualifying REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun FILE PHOTO: Motorcycling - MotoGP - Thailand Grand Prix - Chang International Circuit, Buriram, Thailand - October 5, 2019 Monster Energy Yamaha's Maverick Vinales in action during qualifying REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

October 27, 2019

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez swooped late to win the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday as pole-sitter Maverick Vinales’s challenge ended with a crash in the final lap.

Marquez, who sewed up his sixth MotoGP title and fourth in a row in Thailand three weeks ago, finished ahead of runnerup Cal Crutchlow, with home hero Jack Miller finishing third.

Italian great Valentino Rossi placed eighth for Yamaha after qualifying fourth in his 400th race weekend.

In a heart-jangling start, Danilo Petrucci high-sided after brushing by Marquez on the first lap and took out French rider Fabio Quartararo as he flew off his Ducati.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Marguerita Choy/Amlan Chakraborty)