Motor racing: Zanardi in hospital after Italian road accident



FILE PHOTO: Italian BMW 320i racing car driver Alex Zanardi sits in his car during the free practice for LG Super Racing car event at the Monza race track October 18, 2003. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito GS/THI/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Italian BMW 320i racing car driver Alex Zanardi sits in his car during the free practice for LG Super Racing car event at the Monza race track October 18, 2003. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito GS/THI/File Photo

June 19, 2020

ROME (Reuters) – Former Formula One driver and two-times Champ Car champion Alex Zanardi was flown to hospital by air ambulance on Friday after a serious accident while racing his handbike in Italy.

Siena’s Le Scotte hospital confirmed to Reuters that the 53-year-old Italian, who lost both legs and nearly his life in a 2001 Champ Car crash at Germany’s Lausitzring, had been admitted.

The Italian news agency ANSA reported sources saying the accident involved a truck on a state highway near the town of Pienza to the south-east of Siena.

Zanardi is also a four-times Paralympic gold medallist in road cycling.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante in Rome, writing by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)