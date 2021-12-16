Motor racing-Verstappen crowned F1 champion after Mercedes drop appeal



FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - December 12, 2021 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates winning the race and the world championship on the podium with the trophy Pool via REUTERS/Kamran Jebreili FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - December 12, 2021 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates winning the race and the world championship on the podium with the trophy Pool via REUTERS/Kamran Jebreili

December 16, 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – Mercedes will not appeal the outcome of last Sunday’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is Formula One world champion, the team said in a statement on Thursday.

Verstappen, 24, took the title after overtaking Mercedes’ seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton on the last lap of the race following a safety car period. The Dutch driver will collect his trophy in Paris on Thursday.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Andrew Heavens)