Motor racing: Ricciardo moves from Renault to McLaren for 2021



FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Australian Grand Prix - Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Australia - March 12, 2020 Renault's Daniel Ricciardo during press conference REUTERS/Loren Elliott

May 14, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Australian Daniel Ricciardo will leave the Renault Formula One team and race for McLaren in 2021, McLaren said in a statement on Thursday.

The 30-year-old, winner of seven races for Red Bull, will partner British driver Lando Norris and replaces Spaniard Carlos Sainz who is set to join Ferrari as Sebastian Vettel’s replacement.

“Signing Daniel is another step forward in our long-term plan and will bring an exciting new dimension to the team, alongside Lando. This is good news for our team, partners and of course our fans,” said McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, Editing by Alison Williams)