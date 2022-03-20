Motor racing-Leclerc wins Bahrain opener in Ferrari one-two



March 20, 2022

MANAMA (Reuters) – Charles Leclerc won Formula One’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix in a Ferrari one-two finish with team mate Carlos Sainz on Sunday.

Mercedes’s seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton took a surprise third place after a nightmare for Red Bull and reigning champion Max Verstappen who failed to score.

Ferrari’s last win before Sunday was with Sebastian Vettel in Singapore in September 2019.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Clare Fallon)