Motor racing-Haas F1 terminates contract with Russian racer Mazepin – team



Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - December 9, 2021 Haas' Nikita Mazepin arrives ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

March 5, 2022

(Reuters) – Russian Nikita Mazepin will not race in Formula One this season after U.S.-owned Haas said on Saturday it has terminated the driver’s contract.

The team also ended its title sponsorship deal with Russian potash producer Uralkali, owned by Mazepin’s father.

