Motor racing: Garcia takes her first W Series win, Chadwick’s lead is cut



Motorsport - W Series - Norisring - Nuremberg, Germany - July 6, 2019 Spain's Marta Garcia celebrates winning the race REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach Motorsport - W Series - Norisring - Nuremberg, Germany - July 6, 2019 Spain's Marta Garcia celebrates winning the race REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

July 6, 2019

(Reuters) – Spaniard Marta Garcia took a lights to flag victory in the fourth round of the all-female W Series at Germany’s Norisring on Saturday while Jamie Chadwick finished third and saw her championship lead cut to 10 points.

Dutch racer Beitske Visser, winner of the six-race season’s second round at Zolder in Belgium, was runner-up at the Nuremberg street circuit.

Britain’s Chadwick, who won the first and third races at Hockenheim and Italy’s Misano circuit, now has 83 points to Visser’s 73 and Garcia’s 60.

Garcia started from pole for the first time and was never threatened over the 36 laps, taking her first win 3.6 seconds clear of Visser who had seized second from Chadwick into the first corner.

“This one finally, a win in single seaters for the first time, so I’m really happy,” said the 18-year-old, who was third in the opening race at Hockenheim. “I had a good start from first position and could just go.”

Visser made a lightning start when the lights went out, taking Chadwick on the inside of turn one, but Garcia was just too far ahead.

Chadwick closed the gap on Visser in the final laps but was unable to retake the position.

Britain’s Alice Powell failed to finish, retiring in the pits three laps from the end, after starting from the back due to a gearbox problem in qualifying.

The next race is at Assen in the Netherlands, a home one for Visser, before the season ends on Chadwick’s territory at Brands Hatch in August.

The series, which uses identical Formula Three cars for all the drivers, is aimed at helping women up the motorsport ladder. The overall winner will collect $500,000, with prize money down to 18th place.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Clare Lovell.)