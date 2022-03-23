Moscow says sending peacekeeping troops to Ukraine may lead to NATO-Russia confrontation



FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Moscow, Russia March 16, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Moscow, Russia March 16, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool/File Photo

(Reuters) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday said sending peacekeepers to Ukraine may lead to a direct confrontation between Russia and the NATO military alliance.

Poland last week said an international peacekeeping mission should be sent to Ukraine and be given the means to defend itself.

(Reporting by Reuters)