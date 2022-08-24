Moscow mourns slain Russian journalist Daria Dugina

OAN Newsroom

August 24, 2022

A funeral service was held in Moscow for Russian journalist Daria Dugina after she was murdered, allegedly by a Ukrainian operative. The event took place Tuesday and was attended by top Russian journalists as well as political commentators, along with friends and family.

Daria was killed in a car bomb explosion on Sunday. Her father said it was a political assassination. He added, the Ukrainian regime is fully responsible and it must cease to exist.

“The highest price one has to pay can be redeemed only by the highest achievements or victory,” stated Alexandr Dugin, Russian philosopher and the father of the slain journalist. “She lived for this victory. She died in the name of this victory. Our Russian victory. Our truth. Our Orthodox faith. Our country, our state.”

Who is Alexandr Dugin, often referred to as 'Putin's brain'? pic.twitter.com/8p6GmZrP1n — TRT World (@trtworld) August 23, 2022

Russia’s Federal Security Bureau identified the perpetrator as Nataliya Vovk, who previously served in Ukraine’s neo-Nazi Azov Battalion and the Ukrainian Secret Service.

