Morocco’s 2020 budget review sees fiscal deficit at 7.5%, growth at -5%



FILE PHOTO: People shop at a vegetable market on the outskirts of Casablanca, Morocco, October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal/Illustration

July 6, 2020

(Reuters) – Morocco’s review of the 2020 budget expects the fiscal deficit at 7.5% and growth at -5% and provides for measures to shore up the economy, the Royal cabinet said on Monday.

The new budget was examined in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak at a ministerial council chaired by King Mohammed VI.

It provided for a set of measures to shore up the economy including an interest rate cap of 3.5% for loans to businesses.

