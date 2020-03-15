Morocco suspends all international passenger flights – foreign ministry



Tourists wait to be repatriated to their countries as Morocco suspends flights to European countries over coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, at Marrakech airport, Morocco, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

March 15, 2020

RABAT (Reuters) – Morocco on Sunday suspended day all international passenger flights to and from its airports as a protective measure against the spread of coronavirus, the foreign ministry said.

Morocco has confirmed 28 coronavirus cases including one death and one recovery.

