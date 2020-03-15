Trending

Morocco suspends all international passenger flights – foreign ministry

Tourists wait to be repatriated to their countries from Marrakech airport
Tourists wait to be repatriated to their countries as Morocco suspends flights to European countries over coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, at Marrakech airport, Morocco, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

March 15, 2020

RABAT (Reuters) – Morocco on Sunday suspended day all international passenger flights to and from its airports as a protective measure against the spread of coronavirus, the foreign ministry said.

Morocco has confirmed 28 coronavirus cases including one death and one recovery.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

