Trending

Morocco police seize over one tonne of cocaine in Tangier port -statement

Morocco police guard packages of cocaine seized in Tangier Med Port
Morocco police guard packages of cocaine seized in Tangier Med Port, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on October 18, 2021. Morocco Police/Handout via REUTERS

October 18, 2021

RABAT (Reuters) – Morocco police said they seized on Monday one tonne and 335 kilograms of cocaine concealed in a container ship in Tangier Med Port.

The ship departed from Brazil and was heading to the ports of Antwerp in Belgium and Portbury in the UK, the police said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Chris Reese)

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE