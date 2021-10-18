Morocco police seize over one tonne of cocaine in Tangier port -statement



Morocco police guard packages of cocaine seized in Tangier Med Port, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on October 18, 2021. Morocco Police/Handout via REUTERS Morocco police guard packages of cocaine seized in Tangier Med Port, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on October 18, 2021. Morocco Police/Handout via REUTERS

RABAT (Reuters) – Morocco police said they seized on Monday one tonne and 335 kilograms of cocaine concealed in a container ship in Tangier Med Port.

The ship departed from Brazil and was heading to the ports of Antwerp in Belgium and Portbury in the UK, the police said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Chris Reese)