Morgan Stanley confirms New York employee tests positive for coronavirus

March 10, 2020

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Morgan Stanley <MS.N> confirmed on Tuesday that an employee at the bank’s campus in Purchase, New York, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a bank memo obtained by Reuters that was verified by the bank.

“Fortunately, the employee was already self-quarantined for some time and is doing well and recovering at home,” the memo stated.

(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)