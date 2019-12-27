Trending

More than a dozen injured in Kansas manufacturing plant explosion

Authorities respond after a partial building collapse at Beechcraft aircraft manufacturing facility in Wichita, Kan., Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:40 PM PT — Friday, December 27, 2019

More than a dozen people were hurt on Friday following an explosion at an aviation factory in Kansas. Authorities said 11 people have been taken to the hospital, including one who had sustained serious injuries. Four others were treated at the scene.

Fire officials said the explosion happened when a liquid nitrogen gas line burst at a the Beechcraft plant, which caused part of the facility to collapse.

We do have a secondary vessel that has a rupture in it. It is venting off right now. It is nitrogen gas. There is no health hazards.” – Daniel Wegner, Deputy Fire Chief of Sedgwick County

The explosion has been contained and is now under investigation.

A heavily damaged vehicle sits outside a Beechcraft aircraft manufacturing facility in Wichita, Kan., Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP)

