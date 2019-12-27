More than a dozen injured in Kansas manufacturing plant explosion

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:40 PM PT — Friday, December 27, 2019

More than a dozen people were hurt on Friday following an explosion at an aviation factory in Kansas. Authorities said 11 people have been taken to the hospital, including one who had sustained serious injuries. Four others were treated at the scene.

Approximately a dozen injuries have been reported, and the injured have been transported to local hospitals. Textron Aviation’s first concern is tending to the safety and security of our people and we are working with the families of impacted employees. (2/2) — Textron Aviation (@TextronAviation) December 27, 2019

Fire officials said the explosion happened when a liquid nitrogen gas line burst at a the Beechcraft plant, which caused part of the facility to collapse.

“We do have a secondary vessel that has a rupture in it. It is venting off right now. It is nitrogen gas. There is no health hazards.” – Daniel Wegner, Deputy Fire Chief of Sedgwick County

The explosion has been contained and is now under investigation.