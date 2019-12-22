More than 500 food service workers on strike at Honolulu International Airport

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:33 AM PT — Sunday, December 22, 2019

More than 500 food service workers are on strike at the Honolulu International Airport. Hundreds of HMS Host employees are fed up with the food service company and are seeking better pay and benefits. With the holidays approaching, the strike comes at one of the busiest traveling times of the year. However, employees also feel this is the best time to get their message across.

“They are hitting us at a critical time,” said HMS Host employee Antonio Tagle. “Why shouldn’t we hit them at a critical time?”

The company expressed their concern with the strike during the busy holiday season and are working on a new agreement to offer “substantial pay and benefit enhancements” for their workers.

Why should a Starbucks barista at the Honolulu Airport make less than their counterpart in Waikiki? It is unacceptable that 500 HMS Host employees have been without a contract since Dec 2018. A living wage & union healthcare – I am proud to stand with @uniteherehawaii. #1job #1U pic.twitter.com/5wAiVAtfIm — Kai Kahele (@kaikahele) December 21, 2019

25 concession stands, restaurants, and bars have been affected by the strike. More than 58,000 travelers pass through Honolulu’s airport daily, and that number increases up to 5 percent during Christmas time. Airport officials are now advising them to bring their own food until it’s over.

“We heard on the news this morning while we were packing to leave that the strike was happening, so we brought our own lunch just in case,” said traveler James Shumacher.

The strike is expected to end on Sunday.

OTHER NEWS: Holiday Travel Halted As French Protests Continue