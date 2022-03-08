More than 291,000 Ukrainians fled to Romania since Russian invasion



People arrive by ferry after fleeing from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing, Romania, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov People arrive by ferry after fleeing from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing, Romania, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

March 8, 2022

BUCHAREST (Reuters) – A total of 291,081 Ukrainians have fled to Romania since a Russian invasion on Feb. 24, including 29,636 on Monday, border police data showed on Tuesday.

Of them, a little over 82,000 were still in Romania, including some 30,000 children. On Monday, the government approved legislation enabling Ukrainian children to enroll in Romanian schools.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)