More than 291,000 Ukrainians fled to Romania since Russian invasion

People flee from Ukraine to Romania at the border crossing in Isaccea
People arrive by ferry after fleeing from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing, Romania, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

March 8, 2022

BUCHAREST (Reuters) – A total of 291,081 Ukrainians have fled to Romania since a Russian invasion on Feb. 24, including 29,636 on Monday, border police data showed on Tuesday.

Of them, a little over 82,000 were still in Romania, including some 30,000 children. On Monday, the government approved legislation enabling Ukrainian children to enroll in Romanian schools.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

