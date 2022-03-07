More than 261,000 Ukrainians fled to Romania since Russian invasion



A woman carries a baby cries as they arrive by ferry after fleeing from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing, Romania, March 6, 2022. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

BUCHAREST (Reuters) – A total of 261,445 Ukrainians have fled to Romania since a Russian invasion on Feb. 24, including 33,969 on Sunday, border police data showed on Monday.

They have entered Romania through its four land border checkpoints with Ukraine, but also through its checkpoints with Moldova, data showed. Of them, 182,312 have already left Romania.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)