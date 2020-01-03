More than 200 Congress members sign amicus brief asking to overturn 1973 Roe v. Wade

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:56 AM PT — Friday, January 3, 2020

A petition gaining support in Congress is calling for Roe v. Wade to be reconsidered. Over 200 lawmakers, including two Democrats, have reportedly signed an amicus brief led by Rep. Steve Scalise in a Louisiana abortion case set to be heard by the Supreme Court this spring.

In their petition lawmakers are advising the court to take up Roe v. Wade again and, if appropriate, should overrule the entire case. The document claims the right to abortion is “unworkable” and that the ruling has set a precedent, which has proven “radically unsettled.” The Supreme Court made Roe v. Wade law in a landmark 1973 ruling, deeming restrictive state regulation of abortion unconstitutional.

Proud to join @SteveScalise & more than 200 of my colleagues in the House & Senate in support of Louisiana’s common-sense law to protect life, health, & the safety of our nation’s mothers & children. — Rep. Arrington (@RepArrington) January 2, 2020

The new petition seeks to grant legal control over abortion to the states. The measure reflects a law brought-forth by Louisiana lawmakers in 2014, requiring doctors be given “admitting privileges” before performing an abortion.

“The pro-choice side is saying that’s too restrictive…the pro-life side is saying, actually it’s good to know a doctor has these admitting privileges because that means he’s been checked out by the hospital.that means he’s not grossly incompetent or has something horrible in his record.” explained Paul Strand, Washington, D.C. journalist.

Critics also suggest the bill is designed to close abortion clinics altogether. This comes after the nation’s highest court turned down an identical bill in Texas in 2016 after claiming the law imposed an “undue burden” on women’s rights.

Louisiana’s proposal will be the first abortion case presented to justices since President Trump added two Republican justices to the bench. Hearings are expected to be held in March.