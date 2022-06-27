More than 1M voters leave Democrat Party for GOP as Biden’s approval numbers continue to sink

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 12:25 PM PT – Monday, June 27, 2022

While midterms are around the corner, President Joe Biden’s latest approval ratings reveal how unpopular he is among Americans. In a new CBS poll, Biden received a 66 percent disapproval rating over his handling of the economy while 71 percent of respondents said they disapprove of Biden’s handling of inflation.

CBS poll: Biden Disapproval hits new high Biden Job Approval (-19)

Approve 40%

Disapprove 59% Biden gets negative ratings on most issues but gets his LOWEST RATINGS for handling the ECONOMY and INFLATION – which are at the top of the priority list for the country to address. pic.twitter.com/kZlHE7oXuM — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 26, 2022

Over the past year, the GOP has seen major gains while adding a staggering 1 million registered voters across 43 states who switched from the Democrat Party to the Republican Party. That’s according to voter registration data analyzed by the Associated Press.

The findings show college educated voters in the suburbs returned to the Republican Party, despite opposing Donald Trump in 2020 elections. However, the Democrat Party gained 630,000 voters in cities, small towns and the suburban areas. The data shows Republicans are likely to retake the majority in Congress after November midterms.

This comes as a rising number of Americans believe the US economy is getting worse and are concerned about their personal finances. According to a recent poll by CBS News and YouGov, 75 percent of Americans view the state of US economy as bad or getting worse. That’s up from 63 percent who said the same back in April.

Additionally, 33 percent of respondents expressed concern for not affording basic goods while a total of 73percent said they are concerned about their ability to save money. Meanwhile, only 10 percent of Americans said… are confident about their retirement plans in this economy.