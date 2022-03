FILE PHOTO: Oleksiy Kuleba, Governor of the Kyiv region, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko FILE PHOTO: Oleksiy Kuleba, Governor of the Kyiv region, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

March 10, 2022

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) – More than 10,000 people were evacuated from villages and cities around Kyiv on Wednesday, Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said on local television on Thursday.

