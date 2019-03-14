More people die after Nigeria building collapse: emergency agency official



People gather outside a cordoned off area at the site of a collapsed building containing a school in Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos, Nigeria March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

March 14, 2019

LAGOS (Reuters) – More people have died after being taken to hospital in the wake of the collapse of a building housing a school in the Nigerian city of Lagos, said an emergency agency official on Thursday.

Adesina Tiamiyu, the general manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, declined to give a total figure for casualties, saying they were still being worked out.

