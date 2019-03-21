More humanitarian aid leaves the U.S. for Venezuela

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:30 AM PT — Saturday, March 9, 2019

Another six tons of humanitarian aid is flown from the U.S. to Colombia, with the hopes of getting it into Venezuela.

Reports Friday said the supplies left Florida, and headed to the border along Colombia and Venezuela.

The aid contained medical and cleaning supplies for hospitals, as well as tons of non-perishable food and medicine.

This is the seventh military flight carrying aid from the U.S. to Colombia, and the second since a failed attempt to get aid into Venezuela last month.

“I just want to say, me and my entire crew are very happy to be doing this humanitarian air lift mission down to South America to provide need to those who need it,” said Capt. Brad Breelove of the U.S. Air Force. “Of all the missions we do this is probably one of the most important as well as the most fulfilling.”

Both the U.S. and Colombian governments continue to stock aid along the border with Venezuela, with the hope of getting it into the country soon.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has repeatedly rejected the aid, saying it’s part of a plan to oust him from power.