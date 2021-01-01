Trending

More GOP senators object vote on $2K stimulus checks

Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 2:59 PM PT – Friday, January 1, 2021

More GOP senators have blocked the vote for $2,000 stimulus checks. Friday, Republican lawmakers John Cornyn (R-Texas) and John Thune (R-S.D.) both objected to the proposal.

Cornyn said he blocked the vote on behalf of Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) who was absent from the Senate floor.

Thune rejected the motion, saying that it was not targeted specifically for those in need. He added that some Americans who are financially secure would receive stimulus checks as well.

“If you really want to help people who need this the most in a time where we are running this trillion dollar debt, borrowing every penny that we are making available to do this, we ought to sit down and figure out how to do it the most efficient, effective, and targeted way possible,” Thune stated. “This absolutely does not do that.”

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) reiterated his opposition toward the bill, saying it was not the right approach.

Lawmakers have until the legislation expires to vote on the issue as Congress will have to start from scratch once the new Congress is sworn in on Sunday.

