More Americans moving to conservative states during pandemic

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:30 PM PT – Monday, January 18, 2021

More Americans are fleeing Democrat-run states amid the pandemic in search of better living. That’s according to an annual migration report published by van and storage rental company U-Haul.

The report saw a surge in moves during 2020, with the most popular state for Americans being Tennessee. Researchers found Tennessee had the most one-way U-Haul arrivals versus departures for the first time ever, marking a 12 percent surge since 2019. Texas, Florida and Ohio followed closely behind.

2020 marked an unprecedented year for migration around the country. Tennessee topped former #1's Texas and Florida as the go-to state for movers. See where your state ranks in our 2020 Migration Trends report. 🚚📦 https://t.co/vFsN2fLNyp #migration #moving #uhaul pic.twitter.com/aIsfQImL8M — uhaul (@uhaul) January 5, 2021

California ranked last on the list, as just about 480 thousand Americans moved to the Golden State compared to the 650 thousand people who moved out.

This trend had been seen prior to the pandemic as Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D-Calif.) policies continued to hurt residents. The pandemic only made matters worse as Newsom moved to shut down businesses, which shuttered small businesses, restaurants and decimated the job market.

Just behind California on the list followed Illinois and New Jersey, both of which are Democrat run.